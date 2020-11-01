These are sample ballots for Alabama counties in the FOX10 News viewing area for Election Day on November 3.

They are provided by the Alabama Secretary of State's Office, which has sample ballots for every Alabama county.

Click the ballot thumbnails to view, download or print the sample ballots.

MOBILE COUNTY

Download PDF Mobile County 2020 Sample Ballot

BALDWIN COUNTY

Download PDF Baldwin County 2020 Sample Ballot

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Download PDF Washington County 2020 Sample Ballot

CLARKE COUNTY

Download PDF Clarke County 2020 Sample Ballot

CONECUH COUNTY

Download PDF Conecuh County 2020 Sample Ballot

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Download PDF Escambia County, Ala. 2020 Sample Ballot

MONROE COUNTY

Download PDF Monroe County 2020 Sample Ballot

