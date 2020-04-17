MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- The Alabama Small Business Emergency Task Force is recommending that youth athletic activities start up again on May 11th.
After an abrupt end to their season that was just getting started, kids and adults alike are willing to do whatever it takes to get back to the game they love: baseball.
“I was telling somebody earlier today i would wear a hazmat suit if it meant the boys could get out here and play ball,” said Scott Patrick.
Even if it means some big changes.
“We want to do it the right way, we want to be safe how we do it,” said Municipal Park Baseball President, Kevin Kirkendall.
Scott Patrick and his two sons celebrated the good news back on the field Friday afternoon.
“They were excited and said ‘Hey can we go out and maybe start throwing a little bit?’ and I said, ‘Hey! Yeah, lets do it!’ I miss it too so I think I'm having withdrawals as much as the boys are.”
The delayed season will come with added precautions.
The task force is recommending social distancing in the stands and dugouts, using personal protective equipment like masks, closing concession stands and more.
Youth baseball leaders say the recommendations are possible.
david chapman- spanish fort sports association*
“Another recommendation was not even use the dugouts at all, just let them stay outside. Kind of congregated up on the foul lines or something we can look into, but a simple face mask in the dugout would definitely work.”
However there are some kinks that will need to be worked out.
kevin kirkendall- municipal park baseball*
“We can social distance in baseball. It’s easy to do. Except for, like I was talking to a coach today, the hitter, the umpire and the catcher have to be close.”
Kevin Kirkendall with Municipal Park Baseball in Mobile says their season will likely be pushed through the end of June.
“Try to play two or three games a week if we have to to get the season in.”
David Chapman with the Spanish Fort Sports Association says they will likely play a six week season through June and July.
Youth baseball leaders say they’re trying to stay positive as they work out a game plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.