A young child is dead in Santa Rosa County, Fla., and the father is under arrest on a charge negligent homicide.
Deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office responded to a missing person call on Grand Navarre Boulevard in Navarre at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday. The caller advised authorities that a 1-year-old child was missing.
Deputies and other individuals searched the area and subsequently discovered the deceased body of the 1-year-old girl in a canal near the home.
Based on the subsequent investigation, the father of the child was arrested, the SRCO said.
He is Tracy Colton Potter, 29, of Navarre.
Potter was charged with the following homicide negligent manslaughter of a child, a first degree felony.
Potter is being held at the Santa Rosa County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.