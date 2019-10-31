ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) Atmore police were called to the scene of a child being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening.
According to Atmore PD they received several 911 calls around 5:17 p.m. Thursday about a young child being struck by a vehicle in front of a local daycare center. When officers arrived on the scene they found a severely injured three year-old child in the daycare's driveway. Medics arrived and pronounced the child dead at the scene
According to witnesses at the scene a female was seen leaving the daycare with two small children. Witnesses say the children followed the female to a vehicle. One of the children was hit when the vehicle started moving. The other child was not injured.
The vehicle's driver was later identified as the child's 15 year-old sister. Atmore PD are investigating this accident.
