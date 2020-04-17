MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the coronavirus stimulus and expanded unemployment benefits affect regular people.
Investigative reporter Brendan Kirby offered more answers on Friday:
QUESTION: What if your spouse recently died? Do you have to give back that part of the stimulus?
BRENDAN: It doesn’t appear the Internal Revenue Service has directly addressed this question, and Congress didn’t include any so-called “clawback” provisions to allow the government to get back money. And some say it appears you can keep the money sent to your deceased spouse. For those who have not filed their 2019 tax return, the IRS will look to the 2018 to determine stimulus eligibility. That means surviving spouses may get to keep their loved ones’ stimulus even if they died two years ago.
QUESTION: How about immigrants? Are they eligible?
BRENDAN: In most cases, yes. As long as you are a legal U.S. resident, you are entitled to the same stimulus payment as citizens. You’ll need a valid Social Security number or a Tax Identification Number. This isn’t valid for everyone. Obviously, people who came illegally to the United States are not entitled the money. And foreigners in the United States on temporary work visas are not eligible, either.
QUESTION: What if you just had a baby? Can you claim the additional $500?
BRENDAN: Not from the money that’s going out now. The IRS is basing the payment on your return for the tax year 2019 or 2018. So, a new baby this year did not appear on those forms. However, this program technically is an advanced credit. So the IRS has said you will be able to get that additional $500 when you file your 2020 tax return next year.
And by the way, that also goes for a newly adopted child or if you became a new foster parent this year.
QUESTION: The IRS Get My Payment app to track stimulus payments has gotten a lot of attention. But some people still haven’t gotten their regular income tax refund. Is there a way for people to find out about that?
BRENDAN: There is. It’s a different website the IRS has used for years and it’s pretty easy to remember --- irs.gov/refunds.
You will see a blue box labeled “Check My Refund Status.”
You’ll need three things.
- Your Social Security number or Tax Identification Number.
- Your filing status.
- Exact refund amount you expect.
