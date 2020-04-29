MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.
Here is investigative reporter Brendan Kirby with Wednesday’s installment.
QUESTION: Everybody wants to know when we’ll get a vaccine for the coronavirus. Do we have any timeline on that?
BRENDAN: Experts generally have said a vaccine is a year to 18 months away. But we possibly could get one sooner.
Oxford University in London already is running a clinical trial based on a vaccine developed from research on a vaccine designed for a related virus.
The trial involves about 1,110 people getting the experimental vaccine, with half getting the experimental vaccine and half in a control group. The university reports that people who have gotten the vaccine so far have tolerated it well, although side effects include a temperature, sore arm and headache.
A university professor involved in the research reportedly has said a vaccine could be widely available as early as September.
QUESTION: Do we know whether this vaccine actually works?
BRENDAN: That’s what the trial is for. Researchers seem hopeful, but there’s no proof yet.
The New York Times reported that scientists from the National Institutes of Health’s Rocky Mountain Laboratory in Montana used the Oxford vaccine to inoculate six rhesus macaque monkeys.
Then researchers exposed them to large doses of the novel coronavirus. While that level of the virus has made other monkeys sick, all six of the inoculated animals were still healthy 28 days later.
Scientists say the macaque monkey is the closest thing to humans when it comes to this vaccine. Experts caution, however, that success in monkeys doesn’t guarantee success in humans.
QUESTION: A viewer says she tried to check the status of her stimulus money on the Internal Revenue Service “Get My Payment” site and was asked to enter the amount she received in a refund or paid on her last return. The only problem is that it was exactly zero, and there was no way to enter it. What can she do?
BRENDAN: The IRS says this is one of the enhancements that the agency implemented over the weekend to the “Get My Payment” portal. People now should be able to enter “zero.”
If you haven’t yet gotten your stimulus, you can check on it at that site. You will need your 2019 return if you’ve filed it, or your 2018 return.
You should be able to see when your check is scheduled to come and enter banking information for direct deposit if the agency hasn’t sent it.
QUESTION: And what about people who have not filed tax returns for 2018 or 2019?
BRENDAN: There’s a portal for them. But remember, many people who don’t file taxes don’t have to do anything. If you are on Social Security, you will be paid the same way you get your regular payment. You don’t have to do anything. That money was scheduled to start coming Wednesday.
People receiving veterans benefits or Supplemental Security Income will start getting their payments next week. If you fall in that category and you have a dependent child younger than 17, you have until May 5 to use that non-filer tool to enter that information to get the additional $500 credit.
If you are not on one of those programs and you make too little to have to file, you can use it to register your bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit, or your address if you are willing to wait for a check in the mail.
QUESTION: People have been complaining that the “Get My Payment” portal on the IRS site says “status unavailable.” Do we have any updates on that problem?
BRENDAN: The IRS over the weekend upgraded it.
Remember, it updates once a day, so no need to check it more frequently.
But here’s one idea: If you are married and you file jointly, if you’ve been checking under one spouse’s Social Security number, go ahead and enter the name and Social Security of the other spouse. Some people report being able to access the status of their stimulus that way. The reason could be that the IRS only is looking the top Social Security number because that’s the way they process refunds.
If that doesn’t work, there are a number of possible explanations. But that might be something to try if you can’t figure out another reason why it wouldn’t work.
QUESTION: A viewer says the IRS envelope was in her mailbox – but the check had been removed. What should she do?
BRENDAN: That’s mail theft, and it’s a federal offense. Authorities say she should report it to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
There’s two ways to do that”
- You can call this hotline: 877-876-2455.
- You can go to uspis.gov/report.
You also can sign up for Informed Delivery at the post office, which lets you preview your mail so you see what’s on the way to your mailbox.
Julie Nicholson-Morgan, a spokeswoman for the agency, said you should call 911 if you witness someone taking mail from a mailbox and then follow up with the feds.
She said there have been some complaints across the country of stimulus checks getting stolen, although she didn’t have numbers.
The IRS has said to look out for a letter from the agency that is supposed to come 15 days after the stimulus. That will have instructions on what you should do if you didn’t get your check.
There might be a way later to trace that check, cancel it and have a new one issued. But at the very least, missing stimulus payments can be reconciled when people filed their 2020 tax returns next year.
QUESTION: One thing that keeps coming up regarding unemployment is people who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits. How can they apply?
BRENDAN: The good news is that they are eligible under the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. It created a program called the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation fund. It gives you an additional 13 weeks of benefits.
The state finally has more information about how to apply.
Here’s how it works:
You don’t file a new claim if:
- You already are receiving unemployment that is about to expire, or
- You’re benefits recently expired but you are still filing weekly recertifications.
In those cases, you automatically will be rolled into the PEUC.
You do file a new claim if:
- You exhausted unemployment from an early claim, or
- You have not been filing a certification in the last two weeks, or
- Your current benefit year has expired.
If you do file a new claim, the state will check to see if you are eligible for regular unemployment benefits. If not, you made be eligible for PEUC.
Go to https://www.labor.alabama.gov/ to report to file a new claim.
QUESTION: We have heard from people who have appealed their unemployment denials. How does that work?
BRENDAN: The Alabama Department of Labor says that many people who received “monetarily ineligible” determinations are filing appeals. Just last week, the state processed 361 appeals, according to spokeswoman Tara Hutchison.
The state will set an appeals date by phone.
But there is a good chance you they do not actually have to go through this appeals process. Hutchison said more than 95 percent of these appeals are form the self-employed, the under-employed and other workers who normally are ineligible for unemployment.
That’s why they got these originally “monetarily ineligible” notices. But they are eligible under the CARES Act.
(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email him at Brendan.Kirby@fox10tv.com)
