As young girls grow into teenagers, it's important that they get proper health care.
Dr. Amelia Hewes is an OB-GYN with USA Health, and assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of South Alabama College of Medicine.
Dr. Hewes says girls should visit a gynecologist starting at age 13. Dr. Hewes stopped by our studio during Fox10 News to discuss how to prepare your daughter for her first visit to the gynecologist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.