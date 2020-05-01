MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.
Here is investigative reporter Brendan Kirby with Friday’s installment:
QUESTION: The search for treatments for COVID-19 continues, including an unusual one – estrogen. What’s that about?
BRENDAN: The New York Times reported this week that doctors on Long Island have been treating male COVID-19 patients with the female hormone.
The hope is that estrogen will boost the patients’ immune systems to fight off the disease. It comes from observations from across the United States and around the world that women who contract COVID-19 tend to do better than men.
That has been true in Alabama, as well. The most recent data from the Alabama Department of Public Health show that while 58 percent of the state’s infected are women, men account for 57 percent of the deaths.
Doctors in Los Angeles plan to try something similar next week in a clinical trial that will give male patients another female hormone, progesterone.
QUESTION: Scientists have also been looking at blood pressure medication. Tell us about that.
BRENDAN: This is something that has been on scientists’ radar since at least late March.
Researchers are tying to find out if Losartan can help prevent organ failure in hospitalized COVID-19 patients who have developed pneumonia, or whether it might prevent hospitalization in the first place.
The University of Minnesota has two clinical trials under way using a generic version of Losartan.
The reason it may work is that Losartan operates by blocking a receptor that a chemical called angiotensin II uses to enter cells and raise blood pressure. The idea is that it might also block the coronavirus from infecting cells.
But The Lancet, a prominent medical journal, published a paper suggesting that Losartan and other so-called ACE inhibitors may actually increase the ability of the virus to latch on to cells.
As with so much about this maddening disease, thre is a lot of confusion and a lot more study that needs to be done.
QUESTION: A viewer asks if you have to give the stimulus back if the government sent money to a deceased spouse. We’ve gotten this before, but we’ve got a different answer than we previously gave, don’t we?
BRENDAN: When this question came up before, some tax preparers told FOX10 News that they believed based on the way law was written that you would be able to keep it.
But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told The Wall Street Journal this week that if that happens, you are supposed to send it back.
This has happened to some people because the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act uses people’s tax returns to figure out where to send the money. If the 2019 return is not in, the Internal Revenue Service will use the 2018 return. So you might have a couple who filed a joint 2018 return. The husband passed away, and his widow is now receiving a $2,400 payment.
As to how to send it back, it’s not clear. A Treasury Department spokeswoman said Friday that the agency will issue some guidance about that soon.
QUESTION: There’s a lot of talk on Capitol Hill about more legislation to help people who have been impacted by the pandemic. And one proposal comes from Alabama Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook). Explain his plan.
BRENDAN: Jones and three other senators had a conference call with reporters Friday. They are pitching what they call the Paycheck Security Act.
It would provide federal funds to cover the salaries of most Americans who have been laid off, furloughed or in danger of losing their jobs. And it would last six months. Here’s how eligibility would work:
- Businesses would have to show a month-over-month decline in revenues of at least 20 percent.
- Employers and non-profit organizations of all sizes would eligible unless they have more than 18 months of average payroll costs in cash or equivalents.
- Businesses that got loans under the Paycheck Protection Program or economic injury disaster loans wouldn’t be eligible unless they exhaust their benefits from those programs. They also could use the new program to pay back money they borrowed on the loan program.
The companies would be able to use the federal money to cover salaries up to $90,000 per employee. But they wouldn’t be allowed to cut pay or benefits, buy back stocks or pay management fees.
(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email him at Brendan.Kirby@fox10tv.com)
