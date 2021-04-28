Mother's Day is around the corner, and if your mom prefers tech, FOX 10 News has you covered!

From fitness subscriptions, to a new tablet, or a fancy high-tech mirror here are some potential gifts to consider.

Tribute

Score some serious brownie points with the ultimate gift, a Tribute video greeting card. Each card is personalized with a custom-made video with messages from friends and family that plays on a loop - so they can enjoy it over and over again! Users can record video messages, request submissions from friends and family, insert photos, add music, then Tribute automatically transforms it all into one heartfelt video montage.

High Fitness

If mom is into fitness, you might consider a subscription to High Fitness. The company is bringing back those super fun aerobic classes from the 80s, but in a unique and hip way. It's a fun and effective workout using music as the driving force. Moms will get cardio and toning with a live stream monthly plan, to workout from the comfort of home.

Kindle Paperwhite

If your mom is a big reader, a tablet may be a good gift...A Kindle e-book reader can hold thousands of books. The Paperwhite is the best value; waterproof with an easy clean flat front...Long lasting battery and four color options. If mom is an amazon prime member she gets access to one free book per month through first reads.

Vanity Makeup Mirror

Mom has probably spent a lot of time on Facetime or Zoom over the past year, chatting with co-workers, friends, and family. While she's likely looking forward to getting back to in-person meetings, video chats aren't going away completely any time soon. Help her look her best with a new LED lighted mirror, complete with a built-in Bluetooth, Touch Screen Wireless Speaker, 10x Magnification and Rechargeable power.