Zeta proofing your already damaged home

Countless people in Baldwin County are still working to repair their homes after Sally.
As Zeta moves closer, many are now forced to find other ways to keep water out of their homes as recovery efforts come to a halt.
If you are one of those people still without roofing or all four walls, Faith Construction in Baldwin County says there are still some things you can do to protect your home in the next 24 hours.
“Do a perimeter walk around your house, kind of check it out, make sure your tarps are not flapping around, make sure you got one by two slats up there screwed down, so that way when the wind does start the tarps don’t go anywhere,” said Doug Barrett, owner of Faith Construction.
Tarps are still few and far between here in Baldwin County, but Barrett says something is better than nothing when it comes to keeping water out.
“Anything that’s got a water barrier to it, so synthetic felt, ice and water shield, any kind of plastic, it doesn’t really matter, anything that diverts the water is going to be better than anything at all,” said Barrett.
He says one by two slats are best for securing whatever you can find to patch up your roof.
Just make sure you use screws, not nails, and place the slats vertically so they don’t collect more water.
Cleaning out your drains, gutters, and downspouts will also go a long way in keeping water out.
“All that trash in those valleys will just back up onto your roof, so again, those little things are going to make the big difference,” said Barrett.
