@MiamiDolphins tweeted this today: "The Miami Dolphins are saddened to announce that Head Coach Don Shula passed away peacefully at his home this morning."
NFL's legendary winningest coach Don Shula has died, Miami Dolphins says
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- High school teacher used stimulus check to pay utility bills for 3 of his students' families
- Reporter went on air with no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs
- Florida governor: First phase of reopening businesses will begin Monday, with restaurants and stores at 25% capacity.
- Alabama no longer requiring you to stay home come Thursday, Mobile mayor says curfew will end
- Five charged with murder after homicide on Wealthy Street in Mobile
- COVID-19 in Alabama: More than 7,800 confirmed cases statewide
- MCPSS to implement social-distancing during 2020-2021 school year
- Alabama to lift many coronavirus-triggered restrictions
- Mobile man arrested trying to quarantine on private Disney island
- Baldwin County Commission approves first phase of reopening to begin May 4
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.