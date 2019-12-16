MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) — A video game provided the key break in a homicide case that had stumped investigators, according to testimony in court.
Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood said at a bail hearing that a burglar who broke into University of South Alabama professor Matthew Wiser’s home on Nov. 20 and stole a Nintendo Switch. Blackwood said police later tracked down defendant Tiquez Timmons by tracing the game system’s online activity.
Timmons, Blackwood told Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogitis, admitted to investigators that he drove the car and dropped off co-defendant Derric Scott at Wiser’s Gaillard Drive home.
Blackwood said the burglary was part of a pattern. He said it was Scott who fired the gunshot that killed Wiser. He said the defendants chose Wiser at random.
“I think it’s important to note, your honor, that this could have been anyone,” he said.
Given the circumstances, Blackwood said, bail should be set higher than the range recommended under guidelines by the Alabama Supreme Court.
He suggested $300,000.
Cheriogotis set it at $150,000 for each defendant. If they make bond, they will have to wear electronic monitoring devices, the judge ruled.
Attorney Jeff Deen, who represents Scott, argued for a lower bond.
“We haven’t heard anything except these charges,” he said. “I don’t know what the evidence is.”
Outside the courtroom, Deen knocked the “paucity off evidence” against his client. He said Scott had been working and that his parents were shocked by the charges.
Neither of the 20-year-old defendants has an adult criminal record. Blackwood said Scott had a third-degree burglary charge in juvenile court related to a classroom burglary. He said Timmons had been adjudicated on a school truancy charge.
The judge set both defendants for arraignment on felony murder charges on Wednesday.
Timmons did not have a lawyer for Monday’s proceedings.
