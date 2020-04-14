Obama to endorse Biden for president today

Former President Barack Obama will endorse Joe Biden on Tuesday, a source familiar with the plans tells CNN.
Obama will make the endorsement of his former vice president in a video message.
The endorsement reunites the former running mates and positions Obama, whose endorsement of Biden was seen as a forgone conclusion once Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race last week, to be one of Biden's most powerful surrogates in the race against President Donald Trump.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
