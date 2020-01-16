UPDATE: OCSO reports the lockdowns have been lifted from two Okaloosa County schools in Florida.
EARLIER:
From the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Florida: The OCSO is on the scene and investigating a report of shots fired in the area of Denton Boulevard off Racetrack Road. As a standard precaution, lockdown procedures have been implemented at Choctawhatchee High School and Pryor Middle School.
