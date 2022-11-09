How can my business or workplace participate?

Would you or your business like to participate in the 10 Caring gifts food or toy drive? It’s easy just download and print one of the banners below and place on a collection box in your place of business. Once you gather all of the donations just bring the boxes by the FOX10 Studios at 1501 Satchel Paige Dr. Mobile, AL 36606. Also take a picture of your staff and co-workers with the donations and email the photos to FOX10.Desk@fox10tv.com so we can use the photo on air.