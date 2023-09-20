FOX10 Rescan October 27 (WALA)

If you rely on an antenna to watch free, over-the-air television, you must rescan your TV after September 27th to continue receiving our signal.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - WALA FOX10 is updating our frequencies on September 27th, 2023. If you use an antenna to watch TV for free, you must rescan your television after September 27th to continue receiving your favorite Fox10 programming. Cable and satellite viewers are not affected.

Rescanning instructs your TV to find all the available channels in your area. You do not need to purchase new equipment or services to rescan. If you are a cable or satellite subscriber, a rescan is not required.

How to Rescan Your Antenna TV

Press menu on your TV Remote

Select setup

Choose antenna

Select Scan or Autotune

Your TV will do the rest. This process usually takes less than 5 minutes to complete

Once your rescan is complete you will still find your favorite stations on the same channel number as before. If you have rescanning difficulties, you can usually find instructions by selecting the Set-Up or Menu button on your television or converter box remote control.

Still having issues? Consult the TV or converter box owner’s manual for detailed instructions on how to run a channel scan, or contact customer service for your TV or converter box manufacturer.

For additional assistance, contact the FCC’s consumer hotline at 1-888-225-5322 and press prompt number 6 or call the FOX10 Studios at (251) 434-1010.

This is a government call center not affiliated with WALA-FOX10 TV.