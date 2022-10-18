The shred event is free for everyone and will be in the parking lot near the Bass Pro Shop in Spanish Fort this Saturday morning from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. For more information, click here.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Identity theft is a serious problem across Alabama that can come in a lot of different ways.

“They start opening up loans in their names, they start opening up bank accounts in their names,” said Better Business Bureau Vice President Monde Donaldson. “They also get access to their information so you can be recreated very quickly if you don’t watch out.”

While it doesn’t take long to for identity theft to cause problems. Donaldson says it’s not so easy to undo the damage.

“It’s not some damage that just goes away overnight,” said Donaldson. “When you’re a victim of identity theft it can last for years because it takes a long time to get everything straightened out on your accounts”

Experts recommend shredding sensitive documents like old credit card receipts, medical bills and some others that you might not normally think about.

“We’re still getting a lot of credit card offers in the mail so you don’t want to throw those out in your garbage can because that way someone can just take it out, fill out, change the address and have it sent to them,” added Donaldson.

That’s why we’re partnering with Gilmore to give you an easy way to safely shred all of those old documents at once.

“This is the most secure way to get rid of your old bank statements, your medical bills perhaps some health records that are no longer valuable,” said Donaldson. “So you get rid of that information at a shred event and you’re very secure.”

FOX10 Shred event (WALA)

