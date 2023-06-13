The Southwest Alabama Partnership for Training and Employment (SWAPTE), the Alabama Department of Labor and FOX10 are dedicated to building a world-class workforce with solutions to create a stronger economy.

Together we’ve developed the “Hire One” campaign. “Hire One” showcases the unique partnership between organizations that offer access and opportunity to those looking for employment and training opportunities along the Gulf Coast.

Click below to see some of the Hire One stories from our partners and be sure to visit their employment pages to see how you too can be a Hire One success story.