Pensacola hotel clerk shoots man in altercation, FOX10 sees video of incident

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Pensacola hotel clerk ended up shooting a man who allegedly lunged at the clerk after causing a disturbance at the hotel early Sunday morning.
The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the incident, which happened at the Quality Inn on New Warrington Road, likely falls under the state's 'Stand Your Ground Law.'
FOX10 News watched surveillance video of the incident, which was partially clouded because of a raindrop on the camera lens. It appeared to show the man lunge at the hotel clerk in the parking lot before lunging at the man and falling on the ground, likely after being shot.
An employee at the hotel told FOX10 News after the incident, that the clerk asked the man, who was allegedly acting bizarre and disturbing guests, to leave the the property several times.
The man is expected to survive.
