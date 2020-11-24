TALLAHASSEE - The Florida Lottery announced that Felton Jackson, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Officials say Jackson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.00.
Jackson purchased his winning ticket from Smart Fill, located at 7110 Pine Forest Road in Pensacola. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $20 game, 200X THE CASH, launched in September and features more than $446 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $5 million! The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.96.
Officials say scratch-off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.
Florida Lottery offices are currently open to the public by appointment only for players with prizes valued at $600 or more. Players can request a claim appointment at Headquarters and district offices through the Lottery's website, at www.flalottery.com/howToClaim.
Players can still utilize the secured drop box located at each district office or mail tickets to Florida Lottery Headquarters or a district office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.