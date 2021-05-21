We continue our Pepsi SoundStage series with a Gulf Coast favorite, Symone French. You can listen to Symone's music live throughout the month of June.
6/4 Manci’s Antique Club 7:30pm-10:30pm
6/6 The Cheese Cottage 11am-2pm
6/24 OSO at Bear Point 6-9pm
6/26 Bluegill 6-10pm
Symone's outfit was sponsored by a local boutique, U&I. For more information about Symone French, visit her Facebook Page.
