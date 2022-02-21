The following information was provided by ARF:
Meet Moses! This guy was abandoned at ARF and we can't understand why anyone would want to give this goofy guy up. Moses is so sweet and willing to do anything for a treat. He is about a 2 years old and loves to be outside learning new tricks. Moses will need an active home where he can have some fun time. Please fill out an application to meet Moses today! For more information visit this website.
Dog - Retriever, Black Labrador
