MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 29-year-old man was arrested Sunday, September 20 after officers observed him "dragging the victim toward an apartment."
Officials say at approximately 1 p.m., officers responded to 100 block of Cody Road North in reference to a possible domestic complaint.
They say upon arrival, officers observed the male subject, later identified as Christopher Hughes, dragging the victim toward an apartment.
Police say Hughes was taken into custody without an incident.
The victim told officers that Hughes forced his way into her apartment after she opened the door and then dragged her outside for approximately 400 feet. The subject was found be in possession of a stolen pistol and some marijuana.
He faces charges of burglary 1st, unlawful imprisonment 1st, possession of marijuana 2nd, receiving stolen property 2nd (firearm.)
