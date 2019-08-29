BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A police chase that began in Saraland in Mobile County ended with a crash that halted northbound traffic on Interstate 65 near Exit 31 to Alabama 225 in Baldwin County.
This was happening around 10 a.m. Thursday, as traffic backed up for miles.
Both northbound lanes were blocked for a time, but then traffic began moving in the right lane slowly past the crash scene. By 11:30 a.m., both north travel lanes were open.
