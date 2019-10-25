DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- Daphne Police detectives have identified two offenders who are believed to be responsible for the robbery that occurred Monday at the Microtel Inn on U.S. 98 in Daphne.
Police say the suspects are 25-year-old Gary Alexander Eubanks Jr. and 18-year-old Baylee Elizabeth Wall.
The vehicle used in the robbery is believed to be associated with Baylee Wall and is a 2015 Volkswagen Passat, bearing Mississippi tag JGE1791, according to police. The vehicle is a black four-door sedan.
Arrest warrants for robbery in the first degree have been obtained, police said.
