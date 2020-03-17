According to University Hospital officials, Mobile Fire-Rescue set up a tent to provide pre-entry screenings to the emergency department.
Officials say because of the nation’s COVID-19 outbreak, beginning today, March 17, all visitors and patients to USA Health facilities will be screened for symptoms and possible exposure. This is NOT testing for the virus. Please note the likely additional of time this will take for patients heading for appointments. Only one visitor per patient.
Children’s & Women’s Hospital and University Hospital have reduced the number of access points for patients and visitors, who should follow the directional signage at those facilities.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 39 Alabamians have tested positive for COVID-19.
