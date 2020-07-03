PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard Police confirmed that a woman was killed after an erratic driver traveling at a high rate of speed ran a red light and struck her vehicle.
According to Lieutenant Robert Martin, the driver has been identified as 26-year-old William Howard. Martin said Howard was transported to a local hospital and a warrant has been signed for his arrest. He currently faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident with injuries. He said more charges could come once Howard is released from the hospital and taken into custody.
Martin said Howard was traveling at a "high rate of speed" when he struck the victim's vehicle the night of Wednesday, July 1. The victim has been identified by family members as Jocelyn Johnson.
According to Martin, Howard attempted to flee the scene on foot but was located by police and apprehended.
