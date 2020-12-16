PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Prichard Police arrested a man accused of killing Jaheim Pugh after a Christmas party.
Detectives charged James Lee James Jr. with murder and two counts of assault. Police believe he shot Pugh and injured two others on Rosedale Avenue early Sunday morning.
On his way to jail, James told reporters he is innocent, and said, "Whoever did it needs to fess up to it."
Investigators said the motive is unknown. Pugh's family believes he was the victim of a hate crime.
“My son was killed because of what he was wearing not because of who he was or what he did,” his mother, Tiffany Pugh, said.
She said he was targeted because he was wearing women’s clothing.
