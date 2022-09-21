HEMI® Spirit: Dodge Challenger Black Ghost Is Number Six of Seven Dodge 'Last Call' Special-edition Models

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge is announcing the brand’s penultimate “Last Call” special-edition model, the 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost, a modern-day vision that channels the HEMI®-powered spirit of a muscle car that haunted metro Detroit’s famed Woodward Avenue in the 1970s. (PRNewswire)

2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost special edition offers a modern manifestation of the original that roamed Woodward Avenue in the 1970s

2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost special edition delivers an appearance matching the original in all respects, including the black "gator skin" roof vinyl graphics, Challenger script badges and white tail graphics

Special-edition 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost bumps Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody to 807 horsepower

Only 300 of the 2023 Challenger Black Ghost "Last Call" models will be produced

Challenger grille script, fender and spoiler badges and Midnight Metallic SRT grille badge accent the interior, along with white rear fender graphics and more

Black Ghost instrument panel badge, Alcantara/Laguna leather seats and door bolsters, and Alcantara steering wheel with red SRT logo dress up the interior

Dodge Challenger Black Ghost is the sixth special-edition Dodge "Last Call" model to be announced

Seventh and final 2023 special-edition model — the very last of its kind — will be revealed at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas , scheduled for Nov. 1-4, 2022

Like all 2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger models, Dodge Challenger Black Ghost will carry a commemorative "Last Call" underhood plaque

Details and specific information on Dodge "Last Call" models available at Dodge.com

Information on the Never Lift 24-month road map to the Dodge brand's future is available at DodgeGarage.com

Dodge is announcing the brand's penultimate "Last Call" special-edition model, the 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost, a modern-day vision that channels the HEMI®-powered spirit of a muscle car that haunted metro Detroit's famed Woodward Avenue in the 1970s.

The original Black Ghost, a black 1970 Dodge Challenger RT SE (special edition) owned by Godfrey Qualls, ruled Woodward Avenue in the 1970s. Qualls' 1970 Challenger quickly earned a legendary reputation for flexing its 426 HEMI-powered muscle on Woodward and then driving off mysteriously into the night, not to be seen again for months, leading to the "Black Ghost" nickname. Not simply a local legend, in 2020, Qualls' vehicle earned a spot on the National Historic Vehicle Register, and remains in the Qualls family to this day.

The 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost special edition offers a modern manifestation of the historic vehicle, wrapping a black-and-chrome appearance, including unique black "gator skin" roof vinyl graphics similar to the original, around a Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody bumped up to 807 horsepower.

The 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost is the sixth of seven special-edition Dodge "Last Call" models, following the previously announced Dodge Challenger Shakedown, Dodge Charger Super Bee, Dodge Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger, and Dodge Charger King Daytona models. The "Last Call" models celebrate the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger, which are coming to an end in their current forms.

Just one final Dodge "Last Call" model will be announced — the very last of its kind — at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, scheduled for Nov. 1-4, 2022.

"There are so many legendary muscle cars in Dodge brand history, it was hard to choose the seven vehicles we wanted to pay homage to with our Last Call lineup, but the Black Ghost was an easy pick," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. "The 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost is the prelude to what we're going to unveil with our seventh and final special-edition model."

2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost

Only 300 of the 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost "Last Call" models will be produced. All 300 will be Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody vehicles in Pitch Black exterior color.

Highlights of the 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost include:

Black "gator skin" roof vinyl

Bright Dodge fascia badge

White rear fender graphics

Challenger script grille, fender and spoiler badges

Midnight Metallic SRT grille badge

Bright fuel filler door

Black six-piston Brembo brake system

3.09:1 rear axle ratio

20-by-11-inch Satin Carbon Warp Speed wheels

Black Mopar hood pins

Black Ghost interior instrument panel badge

Alcantara/Laguna leather seats and door bolsters

Alcantara steering wheel with red SRT logo

Real carbon fiber bezels and Dynamica suede headliner

The 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost, as with all seven of the "Last Call" special-edition models, will be allocated to specific dealerships, with pricing and dealer information shared on DodgeGarage.com when vehicle ordering opens later this fall.

Details on the Dodge "Last Call" models are available at Dodge.com. Information on the Never Lift 24-month road map to the Dodge brand's future is available at DodgeGarage.com.

"Last Call" Highlights

In addition to the seven "Last Call" special-edition models, Dodge brand will also celebrate its 2023 model lineup by bringing back three beloved heritage exterior colors: B5 Blue, Plum Crazy purple and Sublime green. One popular modern color, Destroyer Grey, also returns to the fold. Charger and Challenger will each offer 14 total 2023 exterior color options. 2023 Charger and Challenger R/T models will also feature new "345" fender badging, a callout to the 345-cubic-inch HEMI® engine under the hood.

All 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger models will also carry a special commemorative "Last Call" underhood plaque, making every 2023 Charger and Challenger especially desirable. The brushed aluminum underhood "Last Call" plaque features the vehicle name and a vehicle silhouette, as well as "Designed in Auburn Hills" and "Assembled in Brampton" to proclaim each vehicle's origin.

The brand is also expanding the reach of its popular SRT Jailbreak models, which were introduced earlier this year for the Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, unlocking color combination ordering restrictions and exclusive content. For 2023 model year, Jailbreak models will also be available for the 717-horsepower Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcat, providing even more owners the option of building their own one-of-a-kind muscle car.

Dodge is taking a new approach in getting the Charger and Challenger in the hands of its enthusiasts. The entire 2023 Charger and Challenger model-year run will be allocated to dealerships all at once, helping customers to identify and secure their dream cars more easily. Dodge will provide customers a guide for locating their desired Charger or Challenger at DodgeGarage.com, which will include information on all 2023 Charger and Challenger inventory at each Dodge dealership.

Ordering information for the 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger will be announced fall 2022.

