Prodisee Pantry's Turkey Trot 2019 tomorrow has been cancelled due to forecast for Thunderstorms with lightning.
Statement from Deann Servos, executive director of Prodisee Pantry: "We are working to potentially re-schedule. We are asking folks to keep an eye on our facebook page for updates. We WILL be holding t-shirt pickup today from 1 to 7pm at Prodisee Pantry. We thank everyone who registered ...' cause every runner is a turkey ... for a family in need this Thanksgiving.'"
