The last minutes of the search for a suspect in the R.V. Taylor shooting were tense.
Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber described them.
He said, "The second suspect barricaded himself in one of the residences, but he did eventually surrender. There is a single gunshot wound to this person through and through on the left side."
As for how the situation started, Barber said, "It was narcotics officers that were conducting, I think, a stop, or attempting to, when they came under fire."
Barber described how the situation ended.
He said, "We were able to make contact with some close friends of his who were exchanging text messages. The phone went dead, so it left us a little bit blind, but we were able to verbalize with him through the open door, and he indicated that he would surrender, and then crawled out."
Barber also said, "In order for a peaceful solution to these types of situations, its very important that we get the cooperation of these individuals that barricade themselves."
The public safety director also talked about about police response.
He said, "I think the police response was phenomenal. You certainly had a large police presence helping us keep an outer perimeter, so that we kept everybody out of any line of fire and that kept it safe. Very deliberate, very thoughtful actions by the officers, very patient and, so, it took us a little to resolve this, but we were able to resolve it peacefully and that's what we want to see happen."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.