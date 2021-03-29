The perfect weather we saw today unfortunately will not last, as another weather system approaches the area. A surface warm front will pass through tomorrow, raising moisture levels and bringing scattered showers. We see warm temperatures behind the boundary and an increased chance for Thunderstorms by Wednesday. There is currently a level one marginal risk for storms on Wednesday. A significant late season cold push will move in behind the rain on Wednesday night. Daytime highs will be in the low 60’s Thursday and patchy frost is possible inland by Thursday night. Temperatures gradually return to normal over the weekend. Easter weekend is looking Sunny and very nice!
top story weather alert
Rain Chances Return
- Jason Smith
