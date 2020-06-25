Mobile County's school superintendent says he's waiting, too, to hear details about the re-opening of schools.
Chresal Threadgill and other superintendents have been meeting in Point Clear this week at a conference of state school superintendents.
Threadgill said state school leaders did set certain parameters and guidelines at the superintendents conference this week.
Threadgill said, "It's been a moving target, as you know. Things change rather quickly, but Mobile County Public Schools will be prepared. We have several plans that we will implement no matter what the state superintendent decides, so we will be prepared and ready."
Threadgill says after State Superintedent Dr. Eric Mackey makes his presentation, Mobile school leaders will start going deeper into their plans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.