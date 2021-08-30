Mobile Regional broke a daily rainfall record, courtesy of Ida. Today they measured 4.65 inches of rain, beating the old record of 3.98 inches set in 1950 from Hurricane Baker.
While Mobile Regional saw over 4.5 inches of rain, other areas along the Gulf Coast saw even larger amounts. Western Mobile county extending up towards Jackson, AL saw 8-10" of rain, while some surrounding areas in Mobile, Baldwin, and Washington Counties saw 6-8".
