BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County officials say deputies arrested a registered sex offender earlier this week.
According to officials on Thursday, March 11, members of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Offender Compliance Unit and Investigations Command arrested 54-year-old Timothy James Matthew on two counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts and one count of electronic solicitation of a child.
They say these charges stem from an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation that began when Massachusetts ICAC investigators discovered Matthew was communicating with who he believed was a 13-year-old female.
These communications were being conducted through a social media platform.
Baldwin County investigators were made aware of Matthew’s online activities and found him to be a registered sex offender. At the time of Matthew’s arrest, a search warrant was executed at his residence in the 11000 block of Rose Road in Elberta.
Electronic devices were recovered and are being analyzed. No other children are believed to be victimized at this time.
Matthew became a registered sex offender in 1993 and has been a registered sex offender in Baldwin County since 2019. Additional charges are pending further investigation. A no bond has been requested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.