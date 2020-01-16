According to WVUE-TV in News Orleans, the New Orleans Police Department said it has obtained an arrest warrant for simple battery after Odell Beckham Jr. was seen in a video making contact with a security guard.
The alleged battery happened after LSU beat Clemson in the Superdome on Monday. Beckham, a former LSU player and current wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns, can be seen hitting the officer on his backside in a video circulated on social media.
According to an AP report, LSU has contacted officials from the NCAA and Southeastern Conference about Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s apparent cash payments to Tigers players on the field after the national championship game.
