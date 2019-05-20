Some people who live in the Tyler Ridge apartments off Schillinger Road say there was a rash of car break-ins overnight.
So we went digging for answers.
We had received a report from a resident that said there were car break ins overnight at the complex.
FOX10 News went to the scene to check things out and talked to Terry Packer.
He said his friend's car was broken into, but the thieves apparently got in through the door, perhaps with a tool like a Slim Jim, and there were no broken windows or glass.
Packer says there were other people he saw in the morning saying their cars had been broken into, too, and that he saw the police at the complex.
Packer said, "I walked out this morning to take the garbage out and seen that the doors to the car were open, and I went back and told the lady that her car was open and the police pulled up and they had been broken into quite a few cars up in here."
We've contacted Mobile Police who said they're looking into the report for us.
Packer says his friend didn't have anything stolen and thinks the thieves could have been looking for guns.
