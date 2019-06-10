Mobile Police are investigating a shooting at a home a few blocks off St. Stephens Road.
Police say this one happened Sunday morning right before noon on Wellington Street.
They didn't release the exact address, but police say the victim told them two strangers knocked on his door and asked for someone who didn't live there.
Police say the victim then said they began shooting.
Authorities say by the time they got there, both suspects were already gone.
We're told the victim is expected to be okay.
FOX10 News went to the 1400 block of Wellington Street earlier Monday and talked to people living here.
Albert Randolph said, "I heard he got shot right over here across from me."
When asked how he's doing, Randolph said, "He's doing okay."
When asked about the shooting, Charles Patterson said, "I heard, what I heard on y'all's news, that's all. I don't know no more. Waiting on y'all to come tell me the rest."
There's been no word of any arrests, and the shooting remains under investigation.
If you have any information, call Mobile Police.
