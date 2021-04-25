SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) -- Severe weather may have forced the 18th Annual Semmes Azalea Festival to do some last minute shifting of gears -- moving the festival from Saturday to Sunday -- but Mother Nature was showing off in a good way with picture perfect weather.
Sunday -- definitley living up to its name. Saturday's bad weather nowhere in sight as the Semmes Azalea Festival welcomes hundreds.
"It's a beautiful day today. It's a lot prettier than it was yesterday. I think it was a really good decision on Semmes part to do it. But it's always a fun festival we've done it for a really long time... So we are really excited to be here," said two Azalea Trail Maids.
The last minute juggling paid off -- Sunday's forecast making it very easy for families to come out and enjoy all the festival has to offer.
"Oh -- it's a wonderful turnout! People they want some kind of normalcy and even with us shutting down the Azalea Festival -- moving it to the day after -- we still have a great turnout and great, great crowd," said Mayor Brandon Van Hook.
Most of the vendors rolling with the changes.
"We are very appreciative of our vendors. Some are brand new that have never been out here before. We have some that have repeated. So we have about 75 vendors our there today. We have five food trucks. And so we are just real excited about it," said Lisa Owen, Semmes Chamber of Commerce President.
All the way from Atmore -- this is Mervin Gibson's first Azalea Festival -- and people can't get enough of his old fashioned cane syrup and honey.
"Oh it's nice to get out... And see other people out stirring around. I'm enjoying it. Good crowd! Good weather! Couldn't ask for nothing better," said Gibson.
The festival also an opportunity for Mary G. Montgomery High School's Agribusiness students to sell their plants -- putting their proceeds back into the program.
"It's just great to see folks come out in the community and support our program and we couldn't have done it without their support. And we are just thankful that folks have been here," said Emily Dent, MGM Horticulture Teacher.
This year's festival organzied by the Semmes Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.