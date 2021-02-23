Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the Rules and Administration Committee will hold a joint oversight hybrid hearing to "examine the security failures that led to a breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021." Confirmed witnesses include Robert Contee, Chief, Metropolitan Police Department; Michael Stenger, former Senate Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper; Paul D. Irving, former House Sergeant at Arms; and Steven Sund, former Chief, U.S. Capitol Police.
Senate Homeland Security hearing Examining the January 6 Attack on the Capitol
