September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. It's a time to highlight the disease affecting millions of men across the country.
According to the American Cancer Society, one man is diagnosed with prostate cancer every three minutes. For African American men, the risk of dying from prostate cancer is greater that of men of other races.
Experts say it's important to pay close attention to your body, and visit a doctor if you experience any symptoms.
According to the CDC, Different people have different symptoms for prostate cancer. Some men do not have symptoms at all.
Some symptoms of prostate cancer are:
- Difficulty starting urination
- Weak or interrupted flow of urine
- Frequent urination, especially at night
- Difficulty emptying the bladder completely
- Pain or burning during urination
- Blood in the urine or semen
- Pain in the back, hips, or pelvis that doesn’t go away
- Painful ejaculation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.