A shooting took place tonight on Elm and Martin Luther King Drive in Prichard.
According to officials with the Mobile County Sheriff's office, a male was shot around 5 p.m. Friday afternoon while in his vehicle.
Captain Paul Burch with MCSO said their crime scene unit is assisting Prichard Police with the case. He went on to say that the victim was shot multiple times and that he suffered life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story.
