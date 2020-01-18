A one-vehicle crash at 12:35 a.m. Saturday, January 18, has claimed the life of a Washington County woman.
Authorities say 45-year-old Odester Leggett of Wagarville was killed when the 2003 Acura MDX she was a passenger in left the roadway and struck a guardrail, where she was ejected from the vehicle.
The driver, Raymond James Green, 52, of Mobile was transported to USA Medical Center for injuries sustained in the motor vehicle crash.
The crash occurred on U.S.43 near the 52 mile-marker, in the Wagarville community of Washington County.
Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
