D'IBERVILLE, Miss. (WALA) - Today, December 14, 2020, Chief Wayne Payne stated D’Iberville Police Officers and medical personnel responded to a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, resulting in one fatality.
Captain Jason King said on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at approximately 11:54 P.M., Officers responded to a reported single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian with injuries on Interstate 10 east bound at the 46 mile marker.
The preliminary investigation indicates a 2019 Hyundai Elantra was traveling east bound on Interstate 10 near the 46 mile marker, when the pedestrian walked in front of the Hyundai Elantra. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene, no other injuries were reported The D’Iberville Police Department was assisted by the Biloxi Police Department, the D’Iberville FireDepartment, American Medical Response, and the Harrison County Coroner’s Office. The crash investigation is still preliminary and ongoing.
