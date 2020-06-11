OFFICAL RULES
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
The 2020 Winn Dixie Gift Card Sweepstakes begins at 12:01 A.M. Central Time (“C.T.”) on Monday, June 15, 2020 and ends at 11:59 P.M. C.T. on Friday, June 19, 2020 (“Sweepstakes Entry Period”). Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.
SPONSOR:
WALA/Meredith Corporation, 1501 Satchel Paige Dr. Mobile, AL 36606;
Southeastern Grocers d/b/a Winn Dixie, 8928 Prominence Parkway, #200 Jacksonville, FL 32256
ENTRY:
During the Sweepstakes Entry Period, go to www.fox10tv.com/contests, click the Winn Dixie Gift Card Sweepstakes graphic and complete the online entry form to register and receive one (1) entry. There is no cost to register or enter.
BONUS ENTRY – OPTIONAL:
Referred Individual Bonus Entry: After entering the sweepstakes, entrant will see a bonus entry screen with instructions for referring individuals (“Referred Individual”). You may gain additional entries by referring individuals (“Referred Individual”). Each time a Referred Individual submits an entry into the sweepstakes, subject to restrictions and any limitations of total number of entries described hereunder, during the Sweepstakes Period (e.g., by a referral URL) in a way that credits the referrer, you will receive two (2) Referred Entries into the sweepstakes (“Bonus Referred Entry”). A Bonus Referred Entry represents an additional entry into the sweepstakes (although additional entries other than a Bonus Referred Entry are not permitted other than as stated herein). All Referred Individuals who complete and submit an entry will be entered into the sweepstakes and treated as a regular entrant. Referred Individuals must abide by the Official Rules herein, including, but not limited to, eligibility restrictions.
REFERRAL OF INDIVIDUALS IS NOT A REQUIREMENT OR CONSIDERATION TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES. There is no limit to the number of Referred Entries you may receive.
LIMIT:
One (1) entry per person with a valid email address per day during the Sweepstakes Entry Period. There is no limit to the number of referred entries you may obtain. No group entries. Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries (or referred entries) by using multiple/different email addresses, Facebook accounts, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsor, in its sole discretion. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void.
This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Inc. (“Facebook”).
ELIGIBILITY:
Open to legal residents of the following Mobile/Pensacola viewing areas:
In Mississippi – Greene, George and Jackson counties.
In Alabama – Washington, Clarke, Monroe, Conecuh, Escambia, Mobile and Baldwin counties.
In Florida – Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties. Must be 18 years of age or older at time of entry. Not open to employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from WALA within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.
WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING:
On or about Monday, June 22, 2020 at approximately 10:00 A.M. C.T., WALA will conduct a random drawing from all eligible entries received to select five (5) winners total. Each winner will receive one (1) Winn Dixie gift card (approximate retail value: $100.00). One (1) prize per household. Prize is subject to issuer terms and conditions.
Potential winner(s) will be notified by email on or about Monday, June 22, 2020 at approximately 5:00 p.m. C.T. Winner(s) will receive required paperwork by email, and are responsible for completing and emailing required paperwork to sam.day@fox10tv.com by 4:30 p.m. C.T. on Friday, July 10, 2020. Prizes can only be awarded after the required paperwork has been received by WALA. Winner(s) are responsible for scheduling a prize pickup time with WALA via email, and picking up prize at the WALA Studios (1501 Satchel Paige Dr. Mobile, AL 36606) during business hours by 4:30 p.m. C.T. on Friday, July 10, 2020. If a winner does not claim their prize by 4:30 p.m. C.T. on Friday, July 10, 2020, the prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner will be randomly selected from among all remaining eligible entries.
Sponsor will determine all elements of prizing in its sole discretion. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Prize(s) is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or service accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated Official Rules, or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession, and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize(s). Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.
ODDS:
Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received.
PRIVACY:
By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, Sponsor reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how WALA uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at https://www.fox10tv.com/site/privacy.html. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.
OTHER:
Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entries unable to be processed due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to select winner(s) from among all eligible entries received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.
GENERAL:
Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission to use winner's entry, name, hometown, voice, likeness, photograph, video and any statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner(s) will be required to complete and return, by email, an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity by Friday, July 10, 2020 at 4:30 P.M. C.T. to sam.day@fox10tv.com. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner will be randomly selected from among all remaining eligible entries. By participating and winning a prize, winner(s) release Sponsor, Facebook, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agencies and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Taxes, if any, on prize(s) are the sole responsibility of the winner(s). For winner’s list, available after Friday, July 24, 2020, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winner’s List/ WINN DIXIE GIFT CARD SWEEPSTAKES” to WALA’s address above.
This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to the Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy of Aptivada before entering or participating in this promotion.
