Ariel Mallory joined the FOX 10 team in September 2021, and is excited to continue her news career in the Gulf Coast! Ariel joins us after two years as a reporter at WFXL FOX 31 News in Albany, GA where she is also born and raised. Before headed back home to Albany Ariel spent one year in Savannah, GA at WTOC News as a News Content Specialist.
She is a graduate of the University of Georgia. (GO DAWGS!) Ariel is also a proud member of the National Association of Black Journalists.
In her spare time she enjoys exploring the city and all Mobile has to offer!
If you have any stories ideas feel free to shoot her a message at ariel.mallory@fox10v.com
