Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith has provided weathercasts on WALA for more than 20 years. He has served as Chief Meteorologist for the past 10 years.
Smith was promoted to the prime-time weather position following the retirement of John Edd Thompson in 2009.While at WALA, Meteorologist Jason Smith has tracked a number of notable tropical systems, including Hurricanes Ivan, Katrina, and Michael. He has also covered countless other severe weather events.He is also the host of Fox Ten Outdoors, which features fishing, hunting, and related activities on Fox Ten. His interest in fishing and the outdoors helped to spark his passion for meteorology.
Jason grew up in the Deep South, living in cities such as Jackson, Birmingham, Dothan, and Destin. His family moved here in 1992 and he has called Mobile home ever since.
Jason is a graduate of the University of Mississippi where he majored in English and Journalism. He also holds a certificate in Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University. Jason is also a National Weather Association Seal holder.
Meteorologist Jason Smith has five children and enjoys living here on the Gulf Coast.
Connect With Jason