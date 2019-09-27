Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers is the newest addition to the FOX10 weather team. Originally from Leawood, KS, Jennifer’s interest in weather developed from growing up in the Midwest. She credits a key contribution was the Joplin, MO tornado in 2011. After traveling to Joplin to help with tornado relief efforts, she got to see a whole new side to the importance of severe weather coverage.
Jennifer is a recent graduate from Mississippi State University, where she received her Bachelors of Science in Geosciences with a concentration in Operational and Broadcast Meteorology in August 2019. While attending State her fascination grew with Tropical Meteorology, and she ventured to the coast to ride out Hurricane Nate during landfall in September 2017.
What Jennifer is most excited about with moving to the Gulf Coast is not having to deal with snow anymore, and being able to visit the beautiful beaches anytime.
You can catch Jennifer on FOX10 News on weekdays during the 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. shows. You can also keep up with her on social media @jnlamberswx on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.