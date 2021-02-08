Jiani Navarro

Jiani was born and raised in sunny Southern California and graduated from California State University, Northridge (Once a matador, always a matador) with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a degree in Communication Studies.
After graduating, Jiani worked as a radio co-host and social media strategist for the sports show , “Fan Truth” on DASH radio. Jiani then moved to Casper, Wyoming to work as the evening news anchor, producer and reporter for KTWO.
While working at KTWO, Jiani also hosted the political talk show, “Report to Wyoming”, where she was able to interview and develop good relationships with Wyoming’s Governor, Mark Gordon, Former U.S Representative, Cynthia Lummis and U.S State Senator, John Barrasso.
From Wyoming, Jiani moved 1,300 miles further East to Lansing, Michigan to be the Fox 47 evening news anchor.
Jiani was grateful to have experienced Wyoming and Michigan, but is excited to be in the South, ready to explore Mobile and is definitely ready for warmer weather!
If you have any recommendations on places to dine, visit or any story ideas...let her know!
