Lacey Beasley joined the FOX 10 team in May 2021, and she’s thrilled to begin her career on the Gulf Coast. Lacey is a Trussville, AL native, graduating from Hewitt-Trussville High School in 2017, then the University of Alabama in 2021.
During Lacey's time at UA, she achieved her Bachelor’s in News Media, and interned for three years at WVUA 23 in Tuscaloosa. Lacey was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Alpha Upsilon chapter where she also served as the philanthropy chair.
When Lacey isn’t on-air, she loves to spend her time on the beach reading, sight-seeing, or being with friends and family.
